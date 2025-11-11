Buganda Kingdom takes stock of Kabaka Birthday Run’s fight against HIV AIDS

The Kingdom of Buganda hosted key partners, sponsors and stakeholders of the annual Kabaka Birthday Run to share an accountability and impact report on with a focus on HIV AIDS.

The breakfast event, presided over by the Katikkiro of The Kingdom of Buganda, Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga, was attended by his two deputies, as well as key Kingdom officials, aimed at sharing key impact aspects, progress, and overall accountability of the 2025 Kabaka Birthday Run, highlighting milestones achieved and the contribution of the initiative to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The 2025 Kabaka Birthday Run marked the sixth edition held under the theme “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

His Majesty Ssaabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who is also the UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against HIV and AIDS in East & Southern Africa, pleased to dedicate this theme to the Birthday Run for the past six years since 2020, emphasizing the critical role of men in promoting good health and ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

The Katikkiro thanked all the Run’s partners and sponsors for their support, and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment and the focus of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through our joint efforts, we have positively impacted many lives, advanced the management of the health of those living with HIV/AIDS, and strengthened prevention initiatives. The The Kingdom of Buganda remains committed to social and economic transformation, and that calls for the good health of the population,” the Katikkiro said.

“We still have a significant role to play to ensure that we eliminate HIV from Uganda by 2030. Ssaabasajja Kabaka emphasizes that we must continue this fight until we achieve our target. Awareness efforts must continue, frequent checkups must be encouraged, and treatment for those affected must be sustained and expanded,” the Katikkiro added.

He also called upon different corporate entities to join in and be a part of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Oweek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the 2nd Deputy Katikkiro and Minister for Finance, Investments, Planning and Economic Development, in the Kingdom of Buganda , presented the funds accountability report and the Community Impact Report of the Kabaka Birthday Run.

According to Oweek. Waggwa Nsibirwa, the 2025 Kabaka Birthday Run collected a total of UGX 2.9 billion, largely coming from the over 120,000 kits sold in partnership with Airtel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The run received UGX 214m in form of cash sponsorships, and another UGX 310m in-kind support.

The Kingdom shared a detailed report on the funds raised and the different areas of spend to support HIV/AIDS programs.

About UGX 422m went into producing awareness materials, UGX 862m was allocated to media, to promote HIV prevention and treatment.

Roughly UGX 1.2 billion supported community outreaches, through workshops, bonfire discussions (Ebyooto), health camps, and sports events like Masaza and Bika tournaments where men are largely involved.

The kingdom reported other monies allocated to training community leaders, HIV testing services across the year, monitoring and evaluation, administration and fieldwork activities and organizing of the actual Kabaka Birthday Run.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to UNAIDS & Uganda Aids Commission, the annual Kabaka Birthday Run has played a critical role in creating awareness about HIV AIDS, as well as promoting testing, and encouraging both men and for the girl child, to test regularly.

Both entities shared a remarkable achievement of prevalence rates within the region.

“We appreciate that for the past six years, the Kabaka Birthday Run has focused solely on HIV. Together, through the Kabaka Birthday Run, we aim for zero new infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero stigma and discrimination. These are the benchmarks we are working towards. Please remember them,” said Jotham Mubangizi, UNAIDS Country Director for Uganda.

Majestic Brands, the commercial arm of the Kingdom, and the organizers of the annual Kabaka Birthday Run, highlighted that the run has impacted communities within Buganda, Uganda and beyond, through raising HIV/AIDS awareness, supporting prevention, and encouraging treatment. She recognized all the participants that have turned up over the years too.

“Together with our partners, we are proud of the impact of this run. We have mutually touched so many lives, we remain that unequalled voice that continues to champion the fight against HIV AIDS. We trust that by 2030, we shall emerge victorious and barnish HIV/AIDS,” said Omukungu Remmie Kisakye, CEO of Majestic Brands.

ADVERTISEMENT