Inside Abraham Luzzi's ambitious political plans

Abraham Luzzi’s vision is anchored on accountability, efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and equitable development with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every Ugandan enjoys dignity, opportunity, and prosperity.

Abraham is committed to building a system that works for all citizens, not just the privileged few.

Parliamentary restructuring

A) Size and composition

Reduce Parliament to a maximum of 80 Members of Parliament.

Limit the Cabinet to 40 ministers.

Eliminate special interest MPs (elderly, youth, women, PWD, etc.) to ensure equal representation.

Guarantee that each MP represents all citizens equally within their constituencies.

Qualification standards

Minimum education requirement: Bachelor’s degree.

Financial stability: Minimum net worth of UGX 500 million.

International exposure: Evidence of travel or global experience.

Proven success: A track record in business, entrepreneurship, or professional fields.

Business requirement: Annual turnover exceeding UGX 1.5 billion.

Tax compliance: Full payment of taxes and a clean financial record.

Office accountability

Prohibit dual office-holding MPs appointed as ministers must resign their parliamentary seats.

Second-place candidates automatically assume vacated parliamentary positions.

Promote dedicated and focused service in single roles.

