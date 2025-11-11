Calls to relocate Uganda’s capital city to Nakasongola revived

The debate over the future of Uganda’s administrative center has been reignited, amid a worsening infrastructure crisis in Kampala.

The calls to move the capital elsewhere have been revived by former State Minister for Health, Capt. Mike Mukula.

Mukula asserted in a social media post that the current capital, Kampala, has effectively reached its breaking point and the city’s capacity has been outgrown.

“It can no longer sustain the demands of a modern state. We need to reimagine and gazette a new, well-planned metropolis—with a modern airport, Parliament, Central Bank, judiciary, and security hubs. The future city must start now," he said

This call has quickly gained traction online, particularly focusing on the central district of Nakasongola as the ideal relocation site.

This sentiment echoes decades of intermittent public and parliamentary discussions about decongesting Kampala.

In recent years, proposals have been floated at high government levels to relocate Uganda’s capital to Nakasongola, which is often cited for its vast land availability and geographical centrality.

Nakasongola

Past proposals

These earlier efforts, however, stalled primarily due to the financial commitment and political complexity required to execute such a massive national project.

Politicians like Dr. Abed Bwanika (2010) and some MPs in 2024 argued Nakasongola’s central location, vast land, and potential to decongest Kampala make it ideal.

Advocates cite equitable development, accessibility, and new city planning as benefits.

Nakasongola is slated for city status in 2025, with ongoing industrial projects such as the Uganda Biosciences Park.

However, no formal decision exists, with the main obstacles including funding, infrastructure, local identity concerns, and limited political will.

Analysts expect only partial decentralisation—relocating select government functions—before any full capital shift.

Public weighs in

The public response to the former Minister’s post was overwhelmingly supportive, with many commentators reinforcing the Nakasongola choice based on its strategic location. Paul Kilimi suggested the new city should be in the "heart of Uganda," explicitly naming Nakasongola, Apac, or Kaberamaido, but concluding that Nakasongola is the most central.

Richard Nyombi provided global context to the argument, thanking Mukula for offering “the only solution.”

Nyombi cited precedents set by continental neighbors, noting, “We've had Tanzania relocate the capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, Nigeria changing from Lagos to Abuja, South Africa from Johannesburg to Pretoria, etc.”

Further strengthening the consensus, a user named Mwalimu added, “Plant it in Nakasongola. It is bang in the middle of the country with easy access to the North, South, West and East.”

