Minister Ecweru withdraws from parliamentary race

State Minister for Works and Transport, Musa Ecweru, has withdrawn from the Amuria County parliamentary race to promote unity within the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Ecweru, who had planned to run as an independent candidate after losing the NRM flag to Samuel Ediau, announced his decision on November 11, 2025, in Amuria Town Council. The minister said his choice was driven by loyalty to President Museveni and the desire to strengthen party cohesion.

“We may have our differences, but we can’t allow them to affect the President and the NRM party,” he told supporters and journalists. “This decision was not easy, but it is the right one for our country and our party.”

Hundreds of NRM supporters gathered at the party offices in Amuria Town to witness the announcement. Many were emotional as Ecweru’s agent, Okiror Nathan, submitted his withdrawal letter to the District Registrar, Daniel Othieno Kiracho. The registrar described the move as lawful and timely under Electoral Commission rules.

Ecweru reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, pledging to mobilise support for President Museveni and all NRM candidates in the region. “It doesn’t affect the country when I lose a seat, but it could be destabilised if President Museveni loses the presidential race,” he said.

The minister also pledged to support Ediau, the official NRM flag bearer, and help consolidate the party’s grassroots strength in Amuria County.