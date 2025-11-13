Nakaseke veterans get new homes; urged to catalyze NRM resurgence in Luwero

The government through the Ministry of Luwero-Rwenzori yesterday delivered two more new, fully furnished homes to civilian veterans Nakaseke District.

The Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori Alice Kaboyo oversaw the handover of the houses to the families of the late Yoram Kisuze in Namusaale, Kapeeka, and the late Nakabaale Ssempa-Kyerezi.

The construction of homes of civilians who supported the NRM rebels in the 1980s war across different parts of the country is funded by the Luwero–Rwenzori Programme and implemented by the UPDF’s National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Hon Alice Kaboyo handing over the new home to the family of the late Yoram Kisuze in Namusaale, Kapeeka, Nakaseke District.

A Symbol of Sacrifice and Appreciation

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly completed residences are designed to improve the living conditions of the veteran families, featuring multiple bedrooms, a modern kitchen, a store, a pit latrine, a water tank, and an essential solar power system.

The Minister, while handing over the homes, expressed gratitude for the veterans' service

“We thank all civilian veterans for their sacrifice and contribution to Uganda’s liberation and development.”

Hon Alice Kaboyo handed over two new homes to civilian veterans in Nakaseke District.

She acknowledged that the delivery of these homes had been delayed, explaining that the government’s resources were strained by prolonged conflicts over the past decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These houses have been delayed for a long time because the government has been occupied and on many war fronts,” she said.

“You know that when we captured Kampala, war did not end. We were engaged in other conflicts for another 25 years. Now things are getting better, and we are starting to deliver on the promises we have made to you."

The Minister further offered a positive outlook, noting that forthcoming oil exports would substantially improve the national resource envelope for future promises.

Hon Alice Kaboyo handed over two new homes to civilian veterans in Nakaseke District.

Family members of the beneficiaries, during the events had raised concerns regarding the delayed disbursement of the 'Akasiimo' gratuity promised to civilian veterans.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this, the minister clarified that heirs of deceased veterans are indeed entitled to the payment.

She then transitioned into a direct political challenge, appealing to the people of Nakaseke, a district where the NRM lost heavily in the last election: “I want to remind the people of this area of Nakaseke that President Yoweri Museveni still owes you and in that case, it is important that you give him another mandate in the next election so that he can clear all his debt to you.”

She urged them to secure a resounding victory, aiming for “at least 90% on the ballot,” and elect NRM Members of Parliament.

Hon Alice Kaboyo handed over two new homes to civilian veterans in Nakaseke District.

The Call to Secure the Government 'Cake'

ADVERTISEMENT

Reinforcing the party's position, Brig Gen Jacob Asiimwe, Presidential Advisor for Civilian Veterans, acknowledged the outstanding debt, confirming that 18 veterans, including the late Kisuze, who were given posthumous ranks, are yet to receive their gratuity.

The General on the other hand sounded caution to the residents of Nakaseke South about their recent electoral choices:

“Please do not give away this constituency again to the opposition, because that is a self-inflicted suffering. An opposition MP does not sit on the government dining table.”

He urged them to elect an NRM representative who has access to the "government cake."

The Minister also announced that the President has instructed that children of the civilian veterans wishing to join the armed forces (UPDF, Police, or Prisons) should approach her office for direct assistance with recruitment, further solidifying the link between political support and resource access.