Greenhill pupil dies weeks after fall from school building

A Primary Six pupil at Greenhill School in Buwate has died, three weeks after falling from a classroom building in an incident police are treating as a suspected suicide.

The boy, whose name is being withheld because he was a minor, fell from the second floor on October 22 2025 shortly after stepping out of his class at around 4:03 p.m.

In a statement issued after the incident, Greenhill said CCTV footage showed the pupil standing up, picking a piece of toilet tissue, and walking out of his classroom. He then entered a nearby classroom and jumped from the balcony.

He was admitted to hospital in critical condition and remained under close medical care for weeks. Despite several attempts to stabilise him, he died on November 12 2025 due to complications from his injuries.

School officials said they informed police, the Ministry of Education, and child-protection authorities on the same day the incident happened. They added that the school has continued to support the ongoing investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our school. We mourn our pupil and send our deepest sympathies to the family,” a school official said. Counsellors have been made available to support learners and staff.

The incident has renewed calls for stronger mental-health and emotional-support systems in schools, especially as more children show signs of psychological distress.