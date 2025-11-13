Journalists take lead in digital safety campaign

The National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U), in collaboration with the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO), has successfully trained over 50 journalists from print, radio, television, and online media houses.

The engagement, held at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, was designed to strengthen media capacity in accurately reporting on the increasingly vital subjects of cyber-security, data protection, and privacy.

This move is a timely response to a pressing national deficit: a recent survey indicated that only 13% of Ugandans are aware of data privacy laws and cyber-security best practices.

NITA-U is leveraging the media's influence to bridge this knowledge gap, making this engagement a crucial step in the right direction for the country’s digital future.

Arnold Mangeni, NITA-U’s Director of Information Security urged journalists to move beyond merely reporting breaches and instead to educate the public, inspire responsible digital behaviour, and hold institutions accountable for safeguarding the personal data they manage.

Arnold Mangeni Director of Information Security NITA-U

“We acknowledge that journalists are key partners in raising awareness and promoting trusted cyber-security and data protection practices. Accurate and informed reporting protects not only systems and organizations, but also the citizens behind them,” Mr. Mangeni noted.

Echoing this sentiment, Gilbert Ssettuuma (Compliance and Investigations) from the PDPO, and a session facilitator, stated that media practitioners play a vital role in shaping public discourse.

He stressed the responsibility of journalists to inform and educate the public on the necessity of protecting personal data and respecting digital rights across Uganda.

Jerome Okot, a cyber-security expert working with Milima, complemented the session with practical demonstrations and real-world case studies on how media houses can safeguard their digital workspaces and protect confidential sources. Mr. Okot reinforced a simple but powerful mantra: “If everyone of us is secure, everyone else is secure.”

Jerome Okot, a cyber-security expert working with Milima

He equipped the attending journalists with essential cyber hygiene tips, including enabling multi-factor authentication, downloading files or applications exclusively from verified sources, and consistently using strong passwords.