South Sudan imposes curfew after protests and looting in Juba

The Inspector General of the South Sudan National Police Service (IGP) has imposed a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew following Thursday night’s protests and looting targeting Sudanese traders in Juba.

The unrest was triggered by the recent brutal killing of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan's Gezira State, after the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) took control of the town from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last weekend.

Speaking to the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), General Abraham Manyuat announced that shops and food stalls must close before 6 p.m. He reassured the public that police officers would safeguard lives and property.

“I would like to assure the citizens that police officers are responsible for their lives and property, they are responsible for public order and public health. The public has the freedom to move and to work; they can do whatever they want,” he said. “However, we can take additional measures. For example, we should be ready to close work from 6 p.m.”

Gen. Manyuat, however, stated that the night protests were not directly linked to the incident in Sudan but were the work of criminals. He called for public cooperation to maintain security.

He clarified that pharmacies and small markets in residential areas would remain open 24 hours to ensure access to essential services, but main markets and warehouses would remain closed to prevent looting and arson by criminals.

The police chief further revealed that additional security measures had been put in place to protect public and private property, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. He urged citizens to report criminal activities, warning that the police would not tolerate any acts that threaten public security and would deal with perpetrators in accordance with the law.

On Thursday, heavy gunfire erupted as security forces moved to quell looting in Juba. Reports indicated that Sudanese-owned businesses across the capital were targeted, vandalised, and looted amid mounting tensions. In response, police fired shots into the air to disperse the rioters.

The protests erupted as South Sudanese residents condemned the alleged killing of their compatriots in Sudan by the SAF. Col. John Kassara Koang Nhial, spokesperson for the South Sudan National Police Service, confirmed to Anadolu that police had intervened to disperse groups protesting against the killings in Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira State.

He reassured that Sudanese residents in South Sudan would be protected and warned against looting or attacking their properties.