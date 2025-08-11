Seeta High School deaths aren’t connected – Police

The Uganda Police Force is not treating the recent deaths at Seeta High School, Mukono, as ritual sacrifices, as has been suggested by sections of the public.

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday that the deaths had been investigated separately, with connections established.

The school, which belongs to the Minister of State for Higher Education, Hon John Chrysostom Muyingo, has seen three tragic deaths, two students and a teacher, over the past year.

The passing of S6 student, Kevin Nsamba, last week thrust the school back into negative light.

Police Public Relations Officer Kituuma Rusoke

The school administration said the deceased jumped into the swimming pool at night and drowned.

This followed the suspected murder of Ivan Oloya Demacris, a 30-year-old teacher at the same school in March this year.

A month earlier, in February, 16-year-old Elishammah Ssesazi, a senior 3 student at the same school, allegedly committed suicide.

Many called on the authorities to look into whether or not the school had a hand in these deaths.

Police, however, have dismissed these assertions, stating that no such link has been established.

Addressing the press this morning, Rusoke said the police force, as a professional body, would "not join people in public speculation.”

“We treat every incident based on its own merits and issues around it,” he added.

“Even if one incident came after another, each will be treated as its own.”

Regarding the recent drowning incident, Kituuma said investigations are still ongoing, relying mostly on the CCTV footage provided by the school.

One person identified as Diriisa Kiiza, who was deployed as the pool lifeguard, has been arrested and is still being questioned, according to the police mouthpiece.