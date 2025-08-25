Police speak out on Buziga sauna explosion, victims named

At least three women suffered life-threatening injuries on Sunday night following a massive explosion at a sauna at Buziga Country Resort, a hotel in Makindye Division.

The explosion occurred at approximately 8:30 pm, causing extensive damage to the structure and sparking a police investigation.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, confirmed the incident, naming the victims and outlining the initial findings from the scene.

The resort has been sealed off as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The three victims, all female, sustained severe burns and other injuries in the explosion.

They have been identified as Hajjat Mastula, a 69-year-old who also serves as the vice chairperson LC 1 Katuuso Cell, who suffered burns to her back, chest, and lower body.

The other two victims are Zahara Nakaweesi, 39, who sustained severe burns and a broken leg, and Rama Aisha, who also suffered multiple severe burns.

Initially taken to Kirudu Hospital, two of the victims were subsequently referred to Nsambya and Mulago Hospitals for specialised medical treatment

A sauna at Buziga Country Resort exploded

A Scene of Devastation

According to Owoyesigire, the scene of the explosion was one of extensive devastation. Police investigators found that a part of the sauna structure had completely crumbled, with other walls severely cracked from the force of the blast.

The area was littered with glass debris and bloodstains.

While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be established, Owoyesigire noted that the explosion was "very big," indicating a significant structural or mechanical failure.

The police have cordoned off the scene to preserve evidence and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The police have confirmed that they have invited a team of experts, including representatives from the National Building Review Board, to assist with the investigation.

The experts will be tasked with scrutinising the construction of the sauna and assessing its temperature regulation system to determine if there were any technical or structural flaws.