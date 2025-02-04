Pauline Bangirana, Uganda’s first female police officer, dies

Retired Superintendent of Police Pauline Maniraguha Bangirana, the first woman to join the Uganda Police Force, has died at 85.

Her death was confirmed by Parliament Police Criminal Investigations Department head, ASP Charles Twiine, who hailed her as a pioneer in Uganda’s law enforcement history.

"She broke barriers in 1960 and paved the way for women in law enforcement. I wish Uganda Police honours her legacy and accords her an official burial," Twiine posted on X, tagging Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Bangirana and another recruit, Rukidi, became Uganda’s first female police officers in 1960. They were later joined by eight others, forming the first group of women in a force that had been entirely male-dominated.

She often spoke of the challenges women faced in the force, including restrictions on marriage and pregnancy. Female officers had to seek permission to marry, and pregnancy was grounds for dismissal.

In 2022, she released her autobiography, To Be Shrewd Without Appearing A Shrew, detailing the struggles of early female police officers. She recalled how, after marrying in 1965 with official approval, she had to fight to remain in the force after becoming pregnant.

Her boss at the time recommended her resignation under Police Standing Order Chapter 3, which dictated that pregnant policewomen should either resign or be dismissed. However, Bangirana appealed to then-Inspector General of Police Erinayo Wilson Oryema, who granted her maternity leave—marking a turning point for women in the force.

Bangirana was vocal about how female officers were once limited to handling cases involving women and children. However, she took pride in witnessing women rise to senior command roles in the Uganda Police Force.