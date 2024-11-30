Rukungiri District NRM mobiliser Peace Rugambwa is nursing injuries after she was reportedly attacked and beaten up by UPDF soldiers.

Rugambwa says she was attending a local church event in Kakindo when a pick-up full of soldiers pulled up.

The men, she says, started beating her up together with members of her team.

“They kicked me in the stomach and broke my finger,” she said.

“They arrested some of the people I was with and beat them up. Four of them are in jail.”

The incident happened on Friday afternoon while Rugwambwa presided over a function at Kakindo Church of Uganda.

She believes the soldiers were sent by Security Minister Hon Jim Muhwezi, with whom they have had long-term squabbles.

In a video posted on social media, Mrs Rugwambwa filmed herself locked up in her car while outside, soldiers chased after her supporters.

Seeking Presidential intervention

“I plead to President Museveni, please come out because this is too much. What have I done?” she cried out.

“I campaigned for Jim Muhwezi, I gave him money to win reelection and basically restored the NRM support in Rukungiri from 41% to 71% in the last election. How can I get to this?”

Who is Rugwambwa?

Rugambwa is an NRM mobiliser who was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni in 2018 to oversee poverty eradication efforts in the South Western district.

She was tasked to support onion farmers in the district in improving their production.

Years later, however, she was accused by some groups of creating her own group known as Boona Bageigahare Nyekundire Group, through which she siphoned the money meant for the farmers.

She, however, denies the allegations.

At the time of yesterday’s attack, Rugambwa says she was heading to Kibisoni to meet the farmers there.