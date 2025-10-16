No unemployment problem in Uganda - Minister Nyamutoro

Fiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Minerals, has asserted that unemployment is not a primary concern in Uganda, arguing instead that the nation’s labour challenges are rooted in underemployment and a skills deficit.

Speaking during President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign tour of her home region, West Nile, the Minister positioned Uganda as a land of rapid financial opportunity that defies global norms.

Minister Nyamutoro said in an interview with reporters, that the widespread unemployment claim in Uganda is overstated.

“Unemployment is not a Ugandan problem; it is a global problem and I don't think we shall ever strike a balance where people are no longer talking about unemployment,” she stated.

“The issue that we have in Uganda is not necessarily unemployment because Uganda is one of those countries where there are thousands of opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

A young person in Uganda might not have Shs 100 today and in 6 months they are a millionaire. You cannot find that anywhere in the world”

The true concern, according to the Minister, is underemployment, where individuals find work, "but the payment does not enable them to fend for life and meet the standards of living."

This perspective contrasts sharply with official figures; according to Macrotrends data, Uganda's youth unemployment rate (for ages 15-24) was recorded at 4.46% in 2024, an increase from 4.23% in 2023.

Minister Fiona Nyamutoro

The Problem of Skill Quality

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond poor wages, Nyamutoro identified the quality of the national labour force as the second major hurdle.

She lamented the low skill rating, which makes Ugandan workers less competitive internationally.

"In our best hotels here, for instance, most of the work is being done by Kenyans and Indians," she said.

The government, she confirmed, is aware of this gap and is actively taking steps to address it by "polishing the skills of young people right from when they are still in school.”

Minister Nyamutoro stressed that rectifying underemployment and the skills gap is key to unlocking the potential of the country's youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that government officials are actively lobbying the President to enact a minimum wage—a policy intended to tackle the issue of inadequate pay that traps many young workers in poverty despite having jobs.