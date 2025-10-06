‘All Ugandan roads are motorable’ - Police defends long detours for Bobi Wine campaign

The Uganda Police Force has dismissed complaints from the National Unity Platform (NUP) regarding deliberate diversions and excessively long routes for their presidential candidate, Bobi Wine.

On Monday, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke strongly defended the security agencies’ actions, asserting that all roads designated for campaign use are perfectly navigable.

“All roads in Uganda are motorable to some extent, at least,” Rusoke stated.

He dismissed the idea that the road quality should be the primary concern, arguing, “I thought that the real campaign business is at the rally ground. Why would you complain about the road taking you to the ground, if you are going to reach that ground?”

Rusoke suggested that any issues arise from a lack of cooperation, stating that if campaign teams would “sit and discuss” with the Police and other security agencies, such disagreements “would not arise.”

He insisted that the prescribed routes are the same ones security personnel use, and confirmed, “We have not heard a complaint that the route we prescribed for a candidate did not lead to their intended campaign venue or that it was not motorable.”

Allegations of Intentional Obstruction

The Police defence follows a press briefing last weekend where Bobi Wine detailed a campaign riddled with challenges.

The candidate alleged that his team and the media were consistently blocked from using main roads and passing through townships.

The NUP leadership, through Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, cited the disruption in Iganga Municipality as a clear example of what they view as discriminatory obstruction.

Rubongoya detailed their attempts to follow directives, even after being told they could not campaign in the municipality due to alleged fears they would “burn the municipality.”

When NUP agreed to an alternative location in Kigulu North Constituency, Rubongoya claimed the Police still insisted on an extremely circuitous route, which would have added “three to four hours” to their journey, suggesting intentional delays to impact rally attendance.

Furthermore, the candidate alleged that Police vehicles would deliberately drive slowly ahead of his convoy on these longer routes to ensure their late arrival.

Despite the alleged obstruction, Bobi Wine noted that being forced onto lengthy, rural detours had provided an unexpected advantage: a direct, unvarnished view of the country's true state.

“We are blocked from using the main roads and townships,” he conceded, but added, "this is an advantage because we get to see first-hand and show the world the reality in rural Busoga, the sickening poverty, the dead infrastructure, debilitated schools and health care systems."