Educated MPs have failed us - Ssenyonyi hits back at Ssegona backlash

National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson and Leader of the Opposition, Hon Joel Ssenyonyi, has hit back at criticism following the party’s decision to deny veteran lawyer and long-serving MP Medard Lubega Ssegona the party flag for Busiro East constituency in favour of musician Mathias Walukagga.

Appearing on CBS FM last night, Ssenyonyi addressed sharp remarks made by Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who slammed the decision, arguing that national leadership requires competence and experience — not popularity.

“How can you choose a person for MP just because they organised goat tournaments in the villages?” Nganda asked.

“Parliament is not for entertainers. We need people who understand national governance like Ssegona or Joyce Bagala. When Museveni’s government falls, we need a team that can take over responsibly.”

Ssenyonyi: Leadership Is Not Academic

In response however, Ssenyonyi dismissed the idea that academic titles equate to good leadership.

“That’s the same way people despised Hon Kyagulanyi when he joined politics as a musician. But people saw leadership in him. Why can’t Hon Walukagga, also a musician, be given the same chance?” he said.

He also cited the late Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya, who was also doubted due to his background, but rose to become one of the most active and impactful MPs before his untimely death.

“I respect Hon Ssegona, but he’s not indispensable. This is the same Museveni-style thinking we claim to fight — that only certain people can lead,” Ssenyonyi remarked.

Parliament Packed with Degrees but Short on Integrity

Ssenyonyi challenged the assumption that Uganda’s political woes stem from a lack of educated legislators.

“In the 11th Parliament, 86% of MPs have Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees. We even have 18 PhD holders. Only 20 out of 557 MPs have A’level or its equivalent,” he revealed.

How then can we say that the problem of Parliament is lack of education. The issue therefore is not about having educated MPs. It is all about whether or not we are electing people who are true leaders with integrity.

He argued that despite these impressive academic records, Parliament has failed the people.

“You’ve heard how these same educated MPs are bribed to pass controversial laws. So, is the problem really lack of education? No. It’s about character and integrity. Educated MPs are the ones selling out their people,” he said.

A Call for Redefining Leadership

Ssenyonyi, himself a former journalist with only four years in Parliament, used his own journey as an example.

“I’ve served to the best of my ability. Hon Kyagulanyi has only been in politics for five years, yet leads people who’ve been around for decades. Leadership is not how many degrees you have. It’s about vision, accountability and connection with the people.”

He also took a subtle dig at those who think English-speaking lawyers automatically qualify as better MPs. “Busiro East has been represented for 15 years by Hon Ssegona. He has spoken English well. But let’s be honest — can we say he’s done such tremendous work that no one else can lead?”

