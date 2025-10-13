UPDF General slammed for joining NRM campaign rally

Senior UPDF officer Major General Richard Prit Olum, commonly known as Dick Olum, is facing public scrutiny and accusations of violating military discipline after participating in a ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) campaign rally.

Gen Olum, who currently serves as commander of the South Sudan Stabilisation Mechanism, an observer force tasked with ensuring adherence to regional peace agreements, joined NRM leaders last weekend in Zombo district, West Nile, where President Yoweri Museveni was campaigning.

A clip that quickly went viral online showed Maj Gen Olum, dressed in full military uniform, dancing alongside NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and State Minister for General Duties, Justine Kasule Lumumba.

This display of partisanship immediately triggered outrage from rights groups.

Human Rights Activist Dr Sarah Bireete condemned the officer’s actions, posting on social media, “Maj Gen Dick Olum needs to leave the partisan NRM @KagutaMuseveni campaign trail; and maybe be court martialled for violating the Constitution, PPOA, UPDF Act and the electoral laws of Uganda.”

Maj Gen Dick Olum

Breach of Constitutional Neutrality

Critics argue that the general’s conduct represents a blatant violation of the country's foundational law, which mandates the military’s neutrality.

The Ugandan constitution prohibits such partisan involvement, with Article 208(2) stating that the UPDF "shall be non-partisan, national in character, patriotic, professional, disciplined, productive and subordinate to the civilian authority as established under this Constitution."

The participation in political rallies has led to claims that the military is increasingly compromised.

Commentator Jimmy Kiberu went further, suggesting that the politicisation of the army is now widespread, claiming that “There is no institution that has not been affected by Musevenism. The UPDF is a partisan army.”

Pattern of Institutional Partisanship

The controversy surrounding Maj Gen Olum follows a similar, recent case involving the Police Force.

The Uganda Police recently confirmed it was investigating one of its senior officers, Annabella Nyinamahoro, the Deputy Regional Police Commander for Greater Masaka.

Nyinamahoro was filmed campaigning for NRM candidate Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo while dressed in police uniform, telling constituents that, “You the people of this area are lucky that you have a candidate like Kasolo who has just been voted into the NRM CEC to represent Central Uganda.”

