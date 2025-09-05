Museveni speaks out on NRM CEC candidate Kalangwa’s ‘Rwandan heritage’

President Yoweri Museveni has addressed sectarian sentiments that emerged during the recent NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections at Kololo.

Following a contest for the Buganda CEC Vice-Chairpersonship in which one of the candidates, Moses Kalisa Kalangwa, was accused of being of Rwandan descent, President Museveni expressed dismay at those peddling the tribal sentiments.

He described these claims as incorrect, asserting that “Karangwa is one of the most active NRM cadres and Buganda is a multi-cultural unit.”

“In the contest between Kasolo, Kiwanda, Karangwa, etc., there was talk of Karangwa having come from Rwanda originally. This is not correct. As a matter of fact, Karangwa is one of the most active NRM cadres and Buganda is a multi-cultural unit,” he said

CEC candidate Moses Kalangwa

Prioritising Capacity Over Ethnicity

In his statement, President Museveni said focus should have been on a candidate’s capacity and dedication rather than their ethnic background.

He stressed that even if the population in Buganda were predominantly Baganda, the priority should always be to identify individuals who can effectively serve in leadership roles.

The CEC elections saw Moses Kalisa Kalangwa, along with other candidates, defeated by Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

The Real Concern: Land-Grabbing Allegations

President Museveni, however, clarified that his own intended concern with Kalangwa was not related to his ethnicity but rather to more serious allegations of land-grabbing.