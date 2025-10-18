Museveni slams NRM officials’ failure to manage campaign rally crowds

President Yoweri Museveni, on Friday made a scathing critique of his own government officials and National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders, accusing many of them of lacking the necessary political and communication skills to effectively manage and relate to campaign crowds.

The President suggested that the failure stems from a deeply ingrained disconnect between the leaders and the citizens, which he has been forced to personally remedy on the campaign trail.

Intervention in the Maracha Melee

Addressing members of the press from West Nile last night, drew parallels between him and NRM officials on the campaign trail.

“For instance, they expect me to campaign like them, shouting ‘oyeee…’ But for me I use my campaigns to educate my people,” he said.

Miseveni cited a recent, volatile incident in Maracha, where he had to personally intervene to calm agitated locals.

The furore was caused by comments made by the area Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Monica Koliba, regarding a Shs50 million disbursement from State House intended for a local youth savings and credit co-operative (SACCO).

Mr Museveni detailed how the situation nearly turned violent, necessitating his direct involvement to satisfy the masses.

“In the case of Maracha, the people wanted to kill that girl, (area Deputy RDC), and I had to come in and join the masses and become her prosecutor. In the end the people were satisfied,” he said.

The ‘Colonial’ Education Blamed

According to Museveni, this political inefficiency by government officials can be traced back to Uganda's educational framework.

The system, he said, fails to equip leaders with relational skills necessary for grassroots engagement.

“There needs to be learning. The people who come into leadership, many are coming from the school system and the school system is still colonial. So, they don’t normally know how to relate with wanainchi (citizens),” he said.

“When they go to a rally they talk but they don't really know how to communicate with the people. Sometimes we take them to Kyankwanzi and teach them these skills but I don’t know why they don’t pick them.”

On the other hand, President Museveni sharply criticised NRM officials, particularly Members of Parliament for defaulting to a dangerous culture of financial handouts.

He contrasted this practice with his own mandate of teaching self-reliance and wealth creation.

The President argued that this misplaced use of funds is not only ineffective but also unsustainable for the politicians themselves.

“I am sure that MPs are beginning to see that it is wrong because it does not help and it is very dangerous because it renders the MPs financially disabled, and with time they will understand how to deal with the people.”