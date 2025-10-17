Bobi Wine speaks out on stage fall, Busia hotel crowd

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine has opened up on the recent viral incident in which he fell off a stage during his campaigns in Eastern Uganda

Ahead of kicking off his latest round of campaigning in the eastern town of Busia, Bobi Wine addressed the moment, tagging it to lack of funding in the party.

The NUP presidential candidate was asked at a press conference about the details of the moment a makeshift stage gave way beneath him during a rally in Nagongera town, Tororo district, sending him tumbling to the ground.

He said logistical failures were as a result of the party’s financial constraints, which he says have forced the NUP to rely on inadequate infrastructure.

“We had an incident in Nagongera and in other places where we had to improvise with makeshift stages,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had a challenge that our stages are built with wood and our sound systems are so bad, meaning I strain my voice a lot, although I am lucky that I have a strong voice already.

“At times we have to use megaphones to speak to the people, and this is entirely because of the tough conditions we are working in. The truth is that we don't have sufficient funds for this campaign,” he stated.

The NUP leader thanked his supporters for their continued financial backing, assuring them that despite the hurdles, the campaign would continue moving forward.

Bobi Wine campaigning in Busia

The IPOD Saga: A Struggle for State Funding

ADVERTISEMENT

The party’s financial struggle follows a political controversy surrounding the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

For months, the NUP has refused to join IPOD, arguing that the forum is a superficial ‘social club’ that does not facilitate meaningful national dialogue and primarily serves the interests of the ruling party.

This refusal was seized upon by the state to cut off the party's official funding. Bobi Wine directly referenced the political move, noting:

“In law we are supposed to get government funding as a political party, but as you recall, Norbert Mao was used by the state to introduce a law that cut off this funding for us. We thank those who have supported us so far and we assure you that we shall continue moving.”

The NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, elaborated on the effect of the cut, confirming that, six months into the funding freeze, the party has been relying entirely on grassroots contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament recently amended the Political Parties and Organisations Act, effectively making membership in IPOD mandatory for parties with parliamentary representation to access state funding—a move widely viewed as being specifically targeted at financially crippling the NUP due to its stance of non-cooperation.

Morning Surprise and Grateful Support in Busia

Meanwhile, the NUP leader also addressed the overwhelming public response to his presence in Busia.

Early this morning, thousands of supporters spontaneously surrounded his hotel, forcing him to come out and wave to them from the balcony .

ADVERTISEMENT

"We came to Busia very silently but people somehow got to find out and before we knew it our hotel was surrounded by thousands of supporters, some spent the night here, and in the morning we woke up to loud chants outside,” he said