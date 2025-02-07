Minister Anite regrets ‘Majje’ comments, admits youthful ignorance

Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, has expressed remorse over her 2017 remarks in which she bragged about having the support of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

At the time, Anite, then a youthful Member of Parliament for Koboko, made the controversial statement during the heated constitutional amendment debate on the presidential age limit.

"You can’t tell us ‘tojiikwatako’ when it’s our job. It’s like telling us not to do our job. We shall not succumb to intimidation," she declared at a press briefing.

"I heard Ssekikubo, Tinkasimire, and other MPs threatening us. We are not intimidated. We have the support, even the support of the ‘majje’ (army).”

Her statement sparked public outrage, prompting the army to distance itself from her comments.

A Lesson in Growth and Maturity

Seven years later, Anite has now admitted that her words were a mistake, attributing them to youthful ignorance.

"When I was below 40 years, I didn’t care whose feelings I was hurting with my words and actions," she confessed.

Anite acknowledged that at the time, her primary concern was self-preservation, which led her to make reckless statements.

"That’s why I could say words like ‘we have the majje’ even when I didn’t know the meaning of the word, let alone understand its impact," she said.

Now at 40, Anite claims she has matured and is more considerate of others before she speaks or acts. She recalled advice from Rt. Hon. Gen. Moses Ali, who once told her that young people often say and do things without thinking.

"I didn’t understand him at the time because I was young. Now I understand what he meant," she admitted.

Anite’s admission was met with mixed reactions. Many praised her for self-reflection and accountability.

One social media user, Denis Ssemakula, commented: “I admire your willingness to confront your past and learn from it. That’s a sign of great character.”

Another user, Alleku, added: “We all make mistakes when we are young. But it takes a lot of courage and wisdom to reflect on one’s actions and disapprove of past mistakes. Congrats on your newly achieved wisdom. But now if you don’t have the majje, what do you have instead?”

To this, Anite humorously responded: “The Holy Spirit!”

However, some sceptics questioned the timing of her apology, suspecting that it was politically motivated as Uganda heads into another election season.