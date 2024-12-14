Police in Mbarara have dismissed four of their won officers who were involved in a brutal arrest of an elderly woman.

A disturbing video showing the arrest went viral, prompting widespread public outrage.

The footage shows the woman, identified as Adrian Victoria (also known as Vicky), being dragged on the ground through puddles of water and mud.

The video was recorded by her daughter.

The four officers, who were seen dragging her towards a white Toyota Harrier with private plates, have since been identified and held accountable for their actions.

Public Outcry and Police Response

The video ignited a storm of condemnation, with many questioning the professionalism and ethics of the officers involved.

The Uganda Police Force swiftly condemned the incident, calling the act "despicable" and a blatant violation of the force’s standards of discipline and conduct.

Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke addressed the press the following day, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and assuring the public that swift action would be taken against those responsible.

Disciplinary Action Taken

In response to the public outcry, the Uganda Police Force swiftly acted, holding a disciplinary court at the Rwizi Regional Police Headquarters.

The four officers involved in the incident were identified as ASP Andrew Betunga, Detective Constable Darious Aharizira, Detective Constable Hope Nsasirwe, and Detective Constable Loyce Kiboneka.

The court found all four officers guilty of misconduct and recommended their immediate dismissal from the police force.

The Victim’s Account

During an interview following the incident, Vicky explained that she had resisted arrest when she realised the officers were intent on using excessive force rather than summoning her to the police station.