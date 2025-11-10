Makerere ranked 2nd in Sub-Saharan Africa for university–industry, international engagement

Makerere University has added another feather to its cap after being ranked second in Sub-Saharan Africa for university–industry and international engagement.

The ranking is by the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) prestigious Global Innovation Index (GII).

It is based on data from Times Higher Education’s (THE) World University Rankings, which tracks how universities connect with businesses and international partners to drive innovation and socioeconomic development.

Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Times Higher Education, says the new performance indicator “captures how universities connect with businesses and international partners, offering a fresh perspective on how higher education drives innovation ecosystems.”

Emerging economies making strides

According to the report, universities in high-income countries continue to dominate the rankings.

However, institutions in emerging economies are showing remarkable progress.

Among these, Makerere University in Uganda has stood out as a leader, alongside the University of Rwanda and Universidade Eduardo Mondlane in Mozambique.

In upper-middle-income nations, China’s Peking University leads, while University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and Sabanci University in Türkiye also top their respective categories.

Among lower-middle-income countries, American University of Beirut (Lebanon), Al Ahliyya Amman University (Jordan), and Indian Institute of Science (India) were recognised for their excellence.

This latest accolade follows Makerere’s recent success in the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, where it was named the number one university in East Africa and ranked in the 801–1000 global band.

The university scored an impressive 37.2 overall, excelling particularly in Research Quality (54.2%) and International Outlook (69.7%).

Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sarah Ssali, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position in teaching, research, and innovation.