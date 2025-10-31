AU picks President Museveni to negotiate peace between Sudan army, rebels

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been appointed by the African Union (AU) to urgently lead a negotiation process aimed at facilitating peace talks between the warring factions in Sudan: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The decision was made by the AU’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) at its 1308th emergency meeting, held on Monday, 28 October 2025, in response to the escalating violence and reported atrocities, particularly in El Fasher.

The PSC expressed alarm over the deteriorating security and humanitarian catastrophe in El Fasher, which has been under siege by the RSF since May 2024.

According to reports, the civilian population in El Fasher has been denied access to basic needs like food, a situation the AU deems a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law.

The PSC condemned “in the strongest terms possible the criminal activities against Sudanese civilians and the grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, perpetrated by the paramilitary RSF.”

The Council further demanded an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow life-saving aid to reach affected populations.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the PSC directed the Chairperson of the AU Commission to urgently engage with the PSC Presidential Ad-hoc Committee, which is led by President Museveni.

His mandate is to immediately facilitate the negotiation process between the leaders of the SAF and the RSF.

The AU’s move underscores its strong belief that there is no military solution to Sudan’s protracted crisis. The AU has also called for the holding of an AU Special Summit on Sudan as part of this renewed push for peace.

The decision reflects the AU's commitment to respecting Sudan’s independence and territorial integrity, while prioritizing an inclusive dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.

Dire Situation in El Fasher

The PSC reiterated its firm stance against any external interference that is fuelling the Sudanese conflict, warning that perpetrators supporting the warring factions militarily, financially, or politically will be held accountable.

The Council requested its subcommittee on sanctions, in collaboration with the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), to work towards identifying these external actors and recommending concrete measures within three weeks.

Furthermore, the AU strongly rejected the establishment of the ‘so-called parallel government’ by the paramilitary RSF, urging the international community to withhold recognition from the unlawful entity.