State House takes over protocol as President Trump’s pastor visits Kampala church

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre has announced details for the upcoming “Command the Future” crusade, scheduled to run from 12th to 16th November.

The prominent preacher confirmed that the headline speaker for the five-day event will be the acclaimed American evangelist, Dr. Paula White.

Dr. White is a globally recognised spiritual advisor and pastor to US President Donald Trump.

Other guest speakers expected at the crusade include Maj Gen Daniel York, JD Shuttlesworth, Chris Hufton, Ben Kroeske, and Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, among others

American evangelist, Dr. Paula White is President Donald Trump's pastor

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Intervention Confirmed

The scheduled visit has taken on diplomatic significance following the direct intervention of State House.

Pastor Kayanja revealed this week that President Yoweri Museveni himself called him early in the morning to confirm he had learned of Dr. White’s trip.

“The President called so early in the morning and called so many times I did not hear the phone, until he called the people around us and they brought the phone to me at 6am,” Kayanja recounted.

“He told me ‘because of (Dr Paula’s) level and who she is, we are stepping in to cater for her stay.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayanja confirmed that the arrangements are now out of his hands, adding, “State House is taking over. She is now a national guest.”

Pastor Robert Kayanja

The Fulfilment of Prophecy

Pastor Kayanja also spoke about his long-standing relationship with the US evangelist, which he says spans over 30 years.

He revealed a prophetic word he gave Dr. White approximately 25 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I once prophesied to her about 25 years ago, that she was going to meet a king and that she would be that king’s advisor. In my vision I saw a king,” Kayanja told his congregants.

He now views this prediction as fulfilled, referencing Dr. White's current advisory role to US President Donald Trump.

An Event of National Significance

The decision to manage Dr. White’s visit at a state level follows a precedent set earlier this year.

Pastor Kayanja noted that during Pastor Benny Hinn’s visit in June, President Museveni provided his personal car, driver, and an entire security detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayanja believes the President’s involvement signals the international importance of the crusade.