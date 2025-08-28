Kadaga threatens to leave NRM after CEC defeat

Following a crushing defeat in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) CEC race, veteran politician Rebecca Kadaga has expressed her dismay and hinted at a potential departure from the party.

The former Speaker of Parliament lost the Second National Vice-Chairperson (Female) position to the incumbent Speaker, Anita Among, in a landslide victory.

Among secured an overwhelming 92% of the vote, leaving Kadaga with just 7.2%.

The outcome, while predicted by some analysts, has sent shockwaves through the NRM as it marks a major shift in the party's power dynamics and raises questions about its internal integrity.

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct and Voter Bribery

In the aftermath of her defeat, Kadaga did not mince her words. She took to social media to thank her supporters, whom she credited with standing by her "despite massive voter bribery and intimidation."

She pointed to a deep-seated frustration with what she called "the gross abuse of office witnessed throughout this election."

“The gross abuse of office witnessed throughout this election is truly unacceptable. We cherish our party, but if this oppression persists, we shall be left with no choice but to walk away,” she said.

This echoed earlier accusations she had made during the campaign, where she alleged that votes were being bought for as much as UGX 300,000 and that delegates were being enticed with expensive gadgets like iPads and smartphones.

These claims were corroborated by other monitoring bodies, which had to suspend elections in certain leagues due to suspected malpractice.

The Clash of Generations and Ideologies

The election was a clash of ideologies and generations within the NRM. Kadaga, a founding member of the party with over 40 years of service, positioned herself as a guardian of the NRM’s original values.

During the campaigns, Kadaga openly challenged Among's relatively short tenure in the party, arguing that she did not meet the requirement of a decade of contribution.

Kadaga also questioned the concentration of power, a clear jibe at Among holding both the Speaker and NRM Vice-Chairperson posts.

Among, on the other hand, represented a new wave of leadership, symbolising the party's future. Her campaign focused on unity and forward momentum, a message that resonated strongly with the delegates.

A Plea for Unity and a Way Forward

In her victory speech, Anita Among adopted a conciliatory tone. She thanked her supporters for their "landslide victory" and expressed gratitude to her "mother, Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga," for her contributions to the party and the country.