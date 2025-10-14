Government support transforms historic school in Kasese

Last week, the Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Luwero and Rwenzori Triangle under the Office of the Prime Minister, extended vital support to Buhuhira Primary School in Busongora North, Kasese District. This institution, deeply woven into the historical fabric of the National Resistance Army (NRA), was the proud recipient of a newly constructed three-classroom block.

Commissioned by Hon. Alice Kaboyo, the Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori, the facility was fully funded by the Ministry and executed by NEC Construction Works and Engineering Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC). The block is not only well-constructed but also fully furnished with desks, chairs, and a water tank—features that promise to significantly improve the learning environment.

Minister Kaboyo hailed the UPDF’s NEC for its consistently high-quality work and alignment with the nation’s development agenda. She emphasised the importance of this facility in nurturing Uganda’s children and called on both teachers and pupils to honour this investment through discipline and academic excellence.

The newly constructed three-classroom block at Buhuhira Primary School in Busongora North.

Reflections and Responsibilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling her previous visit in October 2023 for a fundraising event, Minister Kaboyo expressed satisfaction with the progress made and the proper utilisation of previously donated resources, including iron sheets. She appealed to the school administrators to take care of both the new and older classroom structures, encouraging renovation of the existing blocks with support from the school’s alumni.

“Paint them and use them well so they can live 200 or 300 years,” she urged, highlighting the importance of sustainability in education infrastructure. She further encouraged collaboration among the school community and the government to continue improving learning conditions.

The newly constructed three-classroom block at Buhuhira Primary School in Busongora North.

Empowering the Future

In an inspiring message to learners, Hon. Kaboyo especially urged girls to stay focused on their education and believe in their potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Girls, remember your voice matters and you can be strong, brave, and intelligent,” she said. “Boys, true strength comes from kindness, respect, and helping others.”

She reminded all students that their dreams are valid and achievable with hard work and perseverance. The Minister concluded by calling on the community to support the ruling NRM government and President Museveni in the upcoming elections.

The event, which attracted a large turnout from the community, was also attended by Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga, Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, and area MP. Kabbyanga expressed gratitude for Kaboyo’s continued support and urged her to champion the needs of the Kasese people.