The judiciary has been struck by the sudden death of Her Worship Marion Mangeni, the Head of Law Reporting at the Uganda Legal Information Institute.

Mangeni, a respected legal professional, served among others as the Chief Magistrate at the Buganda Road Court.

She passed away at Mengo Hospital on the evening of December 4, 2024. Her unexpected death has left the legal community in mourning.

The development was confirmed on Thursday morning by Sheila Wamboga, the Judiciary Principal Communications Officer

Temporary Suspension of Operations

The Uganda Legal Information Institute in a statement, expressed their deep sorrow and announced that operations would temporarily cease in honour of Mangeni’s memory.

“As we mourn this great loss, Uganda_LII operations will be temporarily inactive. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time as we honour her legacy and contributions to the legal community,” the statement read.

Judiciary officials have praised Mangeni not only for her professional achievements but also for her gentle personality, with many reflecting on the loss of a young and bright soul in the legal field.

Further updates on arrangements will follow as the country comes to terms with the loss of this distinguished figure.

Contributions to the Legal Sector

Her Worship Mangeni’s career was marked by dedication to ensuring public access to legal information.

Before her role at the legal institute, she served in various capacities within the judiciary, notably at Buganda Road Court, where she worked during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Throughout her career, Mangeni presided over high-profile cases, such as those involving events promoter Andrew Mukasa (Bajjo), lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.