EAC-SADC army chiefs directed to implement DRC ceasefire plan

The Joint Summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), held on 8th February 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has directed the Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDFs) from member states to meet within five days and provide technical direction on resolving the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During the summit, leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The CDFs have been tasked with facilitating humanitarian assistance, including the repatriation of deceased persons and the evacuation of injured civilians affected by the ongoing violence.

The summit highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis caused by recent rebel advances, particularly the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Essential services, including healthcare and electricity, have been disrupted, making the provision of aid a top priority.

In an effort to stabilise the region, the Joint Summit also directed the CDFs to develop a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas.

This includes securing major supply routes crucial for trade and humanitarian relief. Among the routes identified for reopening are Goma-Sake-Bukavu, Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera-Rutshuru-Bunagana, and Goma-Kiwanja-Rwindi-Kanyabayonga-Lubero, which are vital for movement between Goma and Bukavu.

Additionally, the immediate reopening of Goma Airport was ordered to allow for humanitarian flights and relief aid to reach affected areas efficiently.

The summit reaffirmed the role of both the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes, directing that they be merged into a unified Luanda-Nairobi Process to enhance diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis. Furthermore, the CDFs were instructed to advise on other necessary interventions to support peace efforts in the eastern DRC.