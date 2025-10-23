Democratic Party president, also Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao says his party directed him to stand for the Laroo-Pece Division constituency member of parliament ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Mao was among the candidates who were duly nominated for the Laroo-Pece MP seat in Gulu City.

When asked about his prospective political maneuver to parliament, the three-time presidential candidate argued that it was his party’s decision to front him as a flagbearer for the Democratic Party and he had no say since he is bound by the party’s constitution.

“I was only approved by the Democratic Party on Monday,” he said before adding.

“When you join a political party, you must abide by the spirit and decisions of that party. Those who want to do what they want don’t join parties. I am grateful for the Democratic Party for trusting me.”

DP President Norbert Mao

Mao faces the incumbent Fr Charles Onen, an independent candidate who is seeking a second term in office. He also faces former DP flag bearer Simon Opoka and NRM’s Tony Kitara.

He believes that he is a strong candidate in the race as a former LC 5 Chairman for Gulu District.

“Fortunately, I am not a new person in this constituency. I’m an ex-officio. It is important I place my roots firmly,” he said.

Mao has been president of the Democratic Party since 2010, three-time presidential candidate and he served as the Local Council 5 chairman for Gulu District. On 21 July 2022, he was appointed minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in the Ugandan government by HE. Yoweri Museveni, the president of the Republic of Uganda.

