Col. Deo Akiiki named CDF’s military assistant

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Col. Deo Akiiki as his Military Assistant (MA), with the new assignment taking effect immediately.

Col. Akiiki, who has been serving as Deputy Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed the appointment in a statement, urging the media to continue working with the Directorate of Defence Public Information as they await the appointment of his successor.

"I thank you for the many years I have worked with the media, from the days of the LRA conflict in 2004 across Gulu, Kitgum, Lira, Pader, Karamoja, Somalia, and Operation Lightning Thunder in the DRC, serving as a PRO/PIO, and for the last seven years as Deputy Spokesperson of the UPDF. This adds up to over 20 years of working together," Akiiki said.

He described his new role as a great honour and pledged to serve diligently. "It is a privilege to serve at the helm of the UPDF leadership. I do not take this for granted, and I thank the CDF and the entire UPDF leadership for the trust they have placed in me," he added.

Col. Akiiki also called on the media and his colleagues to continue supporting the Directorate of Defence Public Information, led by Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, and the yet-to-be-appointed deputy.