Chris Damulira promoted to Major General

Brigadier General Christopher Sserunjogi Damulira, who leads Crime Intelligence in the Uganda Police Force, has been promoted to Major General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The promotion was reportedly made directly by President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief.

Damulira took on his current role in 2019, during a period of rising crime and security threats in Kampala and nearby areas.

He is widely respected as one of Uganda’s top intelligence experts.

Since his appointment, he has played a key role in improving the country’s internal intelligence system.

His time in office has been marked by major operations, careful surveillance, and strong coordination with other security bodies.

Damulira at work

These efforts have helped bring stability to areas that were once troubled.

One of his most notable achievements was breaking up sleeper cells of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which were linked to serious crimes, including high-profile killings.

His team was crucial in finding those behind the 2021 attempted assassination of General Edward Katumba Wamala and the 2017 murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Under Damulira’s leadership, the Crime Intelligence Directorate has become one of the most effective parts of Uganda’s security system.

In recognition of his work, he received the Exemplary Order of Service (Class II) medal, one of the highest honours in the Uganda Police, during the country’s 61st Independence Day celebrations on 9 October 2023.