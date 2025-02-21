Besigye ends hunger strike as lawyers push for bail

Dr Kizza Besigye has ended his weeks-long hunger strike, which he had maintained in protest against his continued detention without a remand warrant.

His decision came after he was formally charged before a civilian court on Friday.

According to Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who leads his defence team, Besigye’s demand was to be presented in a civilian court rather than remain in indefinite detention following the Supreme Court’s ruling against his trial in a military tribunal.

Now that he has been arraigned and formally remanded, his focus will shift to securing bail for medical treatment.

"We want to announce officially that Dr Besigye has called off his hunger strike now that he has been arraigned before this court,” Lukwago told the press.

“He was protesting his illegal detention… being on remand without a remand warrant. Now that he has been formally arraigned, we are pushing for bail so that he can access proper medical treatment," Lukwago said.”

Besigye Charged with Treason Amid Health Concerns

On Friday morning, Besigye, Obeid Lutale, and UPDF’s Capt Denis Oola were charged at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court with treason and misprision of treason. The prosecution alleges that the accused attempted "by force of arms, to overturn the government of Uganda" between 2023 and November 2024 in various locations, including Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala.

Additionally, the three are accused of organising Ugandans to travel to Kisumu, Kenya, for military training, allegedly as part of a wider plot against the Ugandan government. The alternative charge of misprision of treason accuses them of failing to report such activities to the authorities.

Besigye, who had to be wheeled into the dock in a wheelchair, appeared weak and frail, raising concerns about his health. His lawyers requested that he be transferred to a private hospital for specialised medical care, arguing that Luzira Prison lacks the facilities needed to treat his deteriorating condition.

Magistrate Directs Bail Application to High Court

The defence team pushed for an immediate bail hearing, highlighting the critical nature of Besigye’s health.

Lukwago noted that just a day earlier, Buganda Road Court had suspended another of Besigye’s cases for 60 days due to health concerns, and that he had also been removed from a High Court session after nearly collapsing.

However, the prosecution objected to the request, arguing that Uganda Prisons must first confirm that they cannot manage his condition.

In her ruling, the magistrate declined to order Besigye’s transfer to a private medical facility, advising his lawyers to seek remedy from the High Court.

"I am constrained to make such an order because my jurisdiction in this matter is limited to communicating the charges to the accused. Since A1 is represented, he is advised to seek remedy from the High Court," the magistrate stated.

Following the ruling, the court remanded Besigye, Lutale, and Oola to Luzira Upper Prison until March 7, when further proceedings will continue.

Legal Team Vows to Fight for Bail

Outside the court, Lukwago expressed frustration with the magistrate’s decision but remained optimistic about securing Besigye’s release.