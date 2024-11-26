Police have launched a manhunt for prominent TikTok content creator Hellen Nakimaanya, also known as Auntie Kaduuka Clowie, on charges of “obtaining money by false pretence.”

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, the suspect is believed to have fled the country.

“The latest information we have is that she has fled the country, but soon we shall be able to confirm this through Immigration in the investigations we are conducting,” Owoyesigire stated.

Reports indicate that Nakimaanya has been accused of defrauding at least 10 victims, mainly Ugandans based abroad.

These cases have been reported at Bweyogerere Police Station, though authorities suspect more complaints may be lodged at other stations.

Owoyesigire also revealed that many of Nakimaanya’s victims reside in the UAE and have sought powers of attorney through local lawyers to file legal action against her.

“To the people out there, why would you trust someone you don’t know with money, especially when you are not in the country?” he cautioned, urging individuals to avoid trusting strangers with large sums of money.

Auntie Kaduuka is alleged to have exploited her reputation as a reliable middleman for Ugandans abroad who wished to establish small businesses back home. Initially, she fulfilled her promises, using the funds sent to her to set up ventures such as charcoal stalls, chapati stalls, and even purchasing land.

Nakimaanya reportedly gained the trust of her clients by sharing videos of the progress of the businesses she set up. Her reliability in the early stages led many to entrust her with more money.

However, complaints began to emerge when she allegedly stopped fulfilling her commitments. Victims accused her of misusing their funds, leaving them with neither the promised businesses nor a refund of their money.

Owoyesigire has urged the public, particularly Ugandans living abroad, to be cautious when sending money to strangers for business purposes.

“You are abroad and sending a stranger money to open a business. You don’t even trust your own relatives, and here you are entrusting your money with a stranger. This needs to stop,” he said.

Police are working with Immigration to confirm Nakimaanya’s whereabouts and are calling for any additional victims to report their cases. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.