Abbey Mwesigwa jailed in Dubai as Uganda initiates extradition process

Uganda has issued an Interpol red notice against Charles "Abbey" Mwesigwa, the alleged mastermind of a degrading sex-trade network operating in Dubai.

The red notice—an international request to police worldwide to detain an individual pending extradition—signals a key step by Ugandan authorities to bring Mwesigwa to justice following a shocking investigation by the BBC.

The BBC reported on Friday that Mwesigwa, who previously worked as a London bus driver, has now been detained by UAE authorities.

A Dubai law firm confirmed that Mwesigwa is currently in custody at the Central Prison Centre in Al Awir, Dubai.

While UAE authorities have made no public announcement regarding any specific charges, the Ugandan embassy in Abu Dhabi released a statement last week confirming that "investigations of human trafficking are ongoing and action has been taken by the authorities of the UAE." This statement is believed to be directly connected to Mwesigwa’s detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Mwesigwa showed us his UK driving licence and said he was a former London bus driver / BBC

Allegations of Exploitation and Abuse

Mwesigwa was identified and filmed during the BBC World Service investigation, where he was recorded offering women for a sex party at a starting price of $1,000, claiming the women could do "pretty much everything" clients desired.

The investigation revealed harrowing testimonies from young Ugandan women who were lured to Dubai with false promises of employment in hotels or supermarkets. Upon arrival, they found themselves indebted and forced into prostitution.

Disturbingly, at least one victim, referred to as "Mia," recounted that Mwesigwa’s clients regularly subjected the women to extreme degradation, including being asked to defecate on them. Mwesigwa has denied all allegations, claiming he merely helped women find accommodation and invited "big spenders" to his parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda’s Parliamentary Outcry

The distressing findings sparked widespread outrage and prompted numerous discussions in the Ugandan parliament.

Ministers described the revelations as "disturbing" and publicly pledged to collaborate with Interpol to ensure justice for the victims.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja tasked the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to take up the matter of bringing Mwesigwa to justice and to address the cabinet on the process.

Unanswered Questions and Deceased Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the detention, many questions remain regarding Mwesigwa’s activities and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two women linked to him.

The investigation found that two women associated with Mwesigwa, Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi, died after falling from high-rise apartments.