9 Finance Ministry officials arrested over Shs60 billion BoU fraud

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has arrested nine senior officials from the Ministry of Finance over their alleged involvement in the fraudulent diversion of Shs 60 billion (approximately USD 15.7 million) through the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

Among those arrested is Accountant General Lawrence Semakula, a key figure in Uganda’s financial management. Others in custody include Jennifer Muhurizi, Mubarak Nansamba, Tony Yawe, Paul Lumala, Mark Kasuku, a one Nayebare, Judith Ashaba, and Deborah Kusiima.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma confirmed the arrests, stating, “Investigations into the missing billions have been ongoing, and we have now taken nine Ministry of Finance officers into custody.”

Deputy BoU Governor Michael Atingi-Ego denied claims that the Central Bank’s financial system had been hacked, clarifying that the fraudulent transactions originated externally.

“Bank of Uganda is a paying entity. We received instructions to pay, and we acted accordingly. However, the fraud incidents were initiated outside our systems,” he explained.

Investigations revealed that USD 6.134 million meant for the World Bank was misdirected to Roadway Company Limited via MUFG Bank in Japan on 12 September 2024. A second transaction of USD 8.596 million, earmarked for the African Development Fund, was fraudulently sent to MJS International London in the UK on 28 September 2024.

BoU has managed to recover USD 8.205 million from MJS International and returned it to the government’s consolidated fund. However, efforts to retrieve the funds sent to Japan have been complicated by MUFG Bank’s lack of cooperation.