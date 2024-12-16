5 ways to guard your home against robbers during the festive season

As the festive season approaches, many Ugandans are gearing up to celebrate, but with this time of joy often comes an increase in criminal activity, particularly burglaries and robberies.

The Ugandan Police, through spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, is warning the public to take extra precautions to ensure their homes remain safe during this period.

Rusoke addressed the press listing several key security measures the public should take to prevent becoming victims of crime.

Here are the essential tips to help guard against burglars and robbers during the festive season:

1. Secure semi-complete structures in your neighbourhood

One of the primary concerns raised by Rusoke was the rising use of semi-complete structures by criminals. These buildings, often left unfinished or abandoned, can provide hiding spots for burglars planning their attacks.

Rusoke urged both the public and local authorities to address this issue, saying, "We have been getting multiple cases where criminals base in such structures to attack communities."

He further explained, "These semi-complete structures often become hiding places for criminals, who use them as springboards to strike. We appeal to urban city authorities to take action on these properties to ensure they are properly secured."

For those living near such structures, Rusoke stressed the importance of staying vigilant and working with the police.

"Always be on the lookout and report anything suspicious to the authorities to keep your community safe," he advised.

2. Be Cautious About Sharing Information

Burglars are often able to plan their attacks by gathering information from unsuspecting family members, staff, or neighbours.

According to Rusoke, this information can include the travel schedule of the head of the household or details about valuables in the home.

"Before they break into homes, criminals gather insignificant information about their targets," he explained.

The police spokesperson warned that household staff, such as housemaids, shamba boys, and even children, can inadvertently share important details with criminals.

"Criminals are extremely clever. They will figure out the travel itinerary of the head of the house and establish the value of the items in the home," Rusoke said.

To avoid this, he encouraged families to remind everyone, especially children and domestic workers, to be cautious about what they share, both inside and outside the home.

3. Invest in Additional Security Measures

While the police provide basic security, it’s crucial for homeowners to take extra steps to protect their property. Rusoke noted that some people, despite being able to afford additional security, fail to invest in it.

"There are people who can afford guard dogs or electric fences but don’t bother installing them," he said.

Simple yet effective measures, such as securing gates at night or installing motion sensor lights, can help deter burglars.

"In our investigations, we have found cases where victims leave their gates open at night for when their children return from partying. This makes their homes vulnerable," Rusoke pointed out.

He urged the public to take responsibility for securing their homes by closing gates and reinforcing other vulnerable areas.

4. Maintain Strong Ties with Local Authorities

Having a direct connection with local law enforcement can make a significant difference when it comes to community safety. Rusoke recommended that everyone have the contact details of local police officers or council leaders.

"We advise everyone to have the contact of a local police person or the local council chairperson," he said.

This direct line of communication can help speed up responses to emergencies or suspicious activities in your neighbourhood.

Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity

Lastly, Rusoke reminded the public to always stay vigilant, especially during the busy festive season.

"The festive season can be a time of joy, but it is also when criminal activity tends to rise," he said.

"If you notice anything unusual in your area, report it immediately. Your quick action could prevent a crime."

In conclusion, while the festive season brings with it opportunities for celebration, it’s important for Ugandans to take proactive steps to protect their homes.