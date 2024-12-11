5 UPDF commanders promoted to Major General rank

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced the promotion of five Brigadier Generals to the rank of Acting Major General. The news was delivered in a statement issued on December 11 by Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF's Director of Defence Public Information.

Among those promoted is Brigadier General Stephen Mugerwa, the Commander of the 1st Infantry Division, alongside Brigadier General Paul Muhanguzi, who heads the 2nd Infantry Division. Also advancing in rank is Brigadier General Felix Busizori, currently in charge of the 4th Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Keith Katungi, leading the 5th Infantry Division, was similarly elevated in this promotion exercise. The move is reportedly part of broader efforts to strengthen leadership and align roles within the UPDF.