1 billion: How Museveni helped Gashumba avoid losses after Namyalo's betrayal

Businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba has said that the Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC), Hajjati Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, betrayed him.

In a video clip seen by this reporter, Gashumba says his relationship with Namyalo was purely business.

"I dealt with Namyalo purely on business. I told her I’m going to work with you, but I need a branding deal. We agreed, and I came up with the ‘Omalako Jaja Tova Kumain’ name. My plan was to work with her until 2027," he said.

Once they agreed on terms of work, Frank Gashumba bought equipment to execute the branding project. But shortly after, Namyalo went behind his back.

"I bought equipment worth Shs120 million to print t-shirts. I stocked over 1 billion t-shirts in yellow colour," he claimed.

He said he bought so many t-shirts because he wanted to purchase them at a good rate. He was later shocked when Namyalo breached the deal and started giving branding deals to other people.

In response, Namyalo told him that President Yoweri Museveni had directed her to give business to other people too. Gashumba told her he didn’t have an issue with that, but she should have communicated.

This prompted Frank Gashumba to report to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) to inform the copyrights agency that the ‘Omalako Jaja Tova Kumain’ phrase was his and that ONC was illegally using it.

Gashumba said that the Court of Appeal and URSB weren’t helpful. He said the most painful part was the t-shirts he had already bought.

He later reported to the President, who then gave him a deal to supply t-shirts for the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Frank Gashumba, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Central Region, said he won’t respond to Namyalo because they are now at different levels. He is now in the league of those planning for the country, and what she’s bringing up is history, he claimed.