NIRA increases replacement fees for national IDs

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has raised the charges for the replacement of damaged national IDs from Shs50,000 to Shs200,000.

The Authority's spokesperson, Osborn Mushabe, stated that the same fees apply when correcting national ID details if the holder made the error.

He further noted that in addition to paying for the renewal, applicants are required to present a letter from the police.

Details about upcoming national ID renewal project

According to the Authority, Shs666.85 billion has been approved by the cabinet to enrol at least 17.2 million Ugandans and renew 15.8 million ID cards, which expired in August 2024.

The budget will cover the acquisition of software, hardware, operating systems, and all supporting technology. It will also be used to purchase blank ID cards, fuel, facilitate allowances for 13,000 registration assistants, and cover administrative costs.

NIRA stated that an expired identity card will remain valid for an additional year and can be used for purposes under Sections 65 and 66 of the Registration of Persons Act, such as accessing government services and conducting financial transactions.

As per the timeline, from October 20 to November 15, the Authority will carry out the installation and configuration of new hardware for the NIRA data centre.

On November 24, 3,000 kits will arrive in Uganda, representing 53.1% of the total 5,665 kits expected. On November 25, card printing and personalisation equipment will be upgraded to produce 46,000 cards per machine. On the same day, staff will be trained to operate the equipment.

From December 5 - 15, the first batch of 3,000 kits will be distributed to 135 districts and 11 cities, and training for registration assistants will begin. On December 17, a further 1,668 kits will arrive, and some of the modules, including new registrations, renewals, ID replacements, and changes of particulars, will go live.

The second batch of machines will be distributed from December 26 to January 5, 2025. On January 12, 997 kits will arrive as the final batch and will be distributed from January 19 to 29. On January 20, 2025, two additional card printing machines will be delivered and installed, each with a daily production capacity of 80,500 cards.