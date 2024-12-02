Pulse logo
Museveni promotes 5 police chiefs

02 December 2024 at 8:34
President Yoweri Museveni has elevated five Senior Commissioners of Police (SCPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP).
As stated by Uganda Police Public Relations Officer ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the president has promoted James Apora (Director of Logistics and Engineering), Lawrence Niwabiine (Director of Traffic Police), Joseph Obwona (Interpol), Steven Tanui (Fire and Rescue Services), and Geoffrey Musana to the rank of AIGP.

It is reported that these promotions were intended to ensure that the senior police officers' ranks were consistent with their current office responsibilities.

For instance, Apora, Niwabiine, Obwona, and Tanui were all serving as directors for logistics, traffic police, and fire and rescue services in an acting capacity, necessitating their promotion to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Police directors are required to hold the rank of AIGP, which is the third highest within the police force.

Additionally, Geoffrey Musana has been appointed as the Deputy Director for Logistics and Engineering following his promotion.

