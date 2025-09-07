Vintage and NuBeats druncheon brings new flavour with Singleton

Brunch in Kampala has found a new standard.

On Saturday, the world’s leading single malt whisky took over Dim the Lights in Naalya with the Vintage & NuBeats Druncheon, serving a feast where whisky, food, and music blended into an exquisite experience.

The highlight of the menu was tender, juicy, slow-cooked lamb, perfectly paired with smooth single malt. Guests discovered how the whisky’s layered notes elevated every bite, whether enjoyed neat or in one of the bespoke cocktails curated for the occasion.

The highlight of the menu was tender, juicy, slow-cooked lamb, perfectly paired with smooth single malt.

The indulgence continued with starters like roasted tomato and basil soup and quinoa with roasted vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mains featured vegetable rice, pilau, mashed Irish potatoes, and sauces like hearty beef goulash, alongside lamb sausages and sticky pork ribs.

Desserts crowned the meal with fresh watermelon and pineapple, red velvet cake, cheesecake bites, cinnamon bread, and ice creams in classic and quirky flavours like bubblegum and pistachio.

“Whisky is about discovering new dimensions of flavour,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

90s RnB, vintage grooves, and dancehall anthems were played

“At the Druncheon, our mission was to take guests on a journey where whisky was part of the meal, the mood, and the lifestyle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the hosts, the goal was simple: to create a brunch that lingered long after the last bite. “Food is an experience, and we wanted to give people something to savour and remember,” said Valentine Kaduka, Manager at Dim the Lights.

The venue transformed into a premium playground, with its warm glow setting the stage as DJs Hanz and Bryan spun 90s RnB, vintage grooves, and dancehall anthems.

Friends laughed over bottomless plates, raised glasses, and carried conversations well into the evening.