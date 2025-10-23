International comedy stars jet in for Salvador’s Africa Laughs Season 7

Comedy stars from across the continent are in the country ahead of comedian Patrick Idring aka Salvador’s Africa Laughs Season 7, slated for this Saturday, October 25, at the Kingdom Kampala parking lot.

South Africa’s duo of Mpho Popps and Celeste Ntuli, and South Sudan’s Akau Jambo, were the first acts to arrive, they touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday.

Africa comedy giant Nigeria’s Basket Mouth, and East Africa’s Coemdy kings Eric Omondi (Kenya), as well as other foreign comedians are expected in town in the wee hours of Friday morning.

All these acts have performed in Uganda before, and left lasting memories that they hope to build on this Saturday.

“I’m very excited to be back in Uganda, I fell in love with Kampala, and I enjoyed performing here the very first time I came here. I am really excited to be back. My fans and all comedy lovers should expect a rib-cracking Africa Laughs 7th edition,” said Celeste Ntuli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her partner, Mpho Popps, promised fans an unforgettable night filled with humor and good vibes.

All these acts have performed in Uganda before, and left lasting memories that they hope to build on this Saturday.

Celeste Ntuli who recently headlined the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival Season 2, boasts of two-decades of cracking ribs across different parts of the world, and is expected to bring her sharp wit and infectious energy to the Africa Laughs stage in Kampala.

With years of experience on both television and live stages, Mpho Popps, who recently led a powerhouse line-up in ‘The F-Show,’ at Sandton Theatre, has a unique perspective on life’s absurdities that has made him a household name. His performance at Africa Laughs is set to be one for the books.

Akau Jambo, on the other hand, is very familiar with Kampala, and understands how to connect with the crowd. “I have known most of the comedians performing at this edition of Africa Laughs for a long time, so there’s going to be great chemistry on stage. I invite everyone looking to have a hearty laugh to come out at Kingdom Kampala this Saturday,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Patrick Idringi, aka Salvado, the man behind Africa Laughs, is celebrating 15 years in comedy at this edition. And with a decade and a half experience of making different audiences across the world laugh, he promises to deliver an hour-long performance that will not leave his fans the same.

“I know the mood in Kampala right now, so I have tailored my set to match what’s trending and what will get everyone laughing. I invited the best, so I trust all the other comedians and artists to deliver, may be even better than myself. I invite my fans and all fan loving Ugandans to come and have a laugh to remember,” he said.

The Ugandan line-up at the show includes favorites such as Anne Kansiime, Dr. Hillary Okello, Emmah Napoleon, Madrat and Chiko, Pablo, Ronnie McVex, and many more.

But the nigh will not just be about comedy; legendary musicians Jose Chameleone and Juliana Kanyomozi will perform live, alongside Janzi Band, while DJ Moustey, will ensure there’s no dull moment throughout the night.

I&M Bank, known for partnering with a range of lifestyle and entertainment events, is proud to be the lead partner of the Africa Laughs Season 7 show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting the event right next to their head office at Kingdom Kampala, the bank is at the heart of what promises to be a massive comedy and music mashup in their own backyard.