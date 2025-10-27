Africa Laughs Season 7 delivers a night of laughter, music

The highly anticipated Africa Laughs Season 7, presented by comedian Patrick “Salvado” Idringi, lit up Kingdom Kampala parking lot with a cocktail of comedy and music- on Saturday, October 25.

The event, sponsored by I&M Bank, was a celebration of Salvado’s 15 years of comedy. Moustey DJ kicked off the event spinning urban classics, both old and new, setting a vibrant mood as guests streamed in.

Janzi Band then took over the stage, serenading the audience with nostalgic live renditions, before the band leader and multi-instrumentalist- Ssewa Ssewa, added a distinctly Ugandan flair as he strummed his innovation- the Janzi guitar.

The night’s host- comedian Okello Okello, kept the energy flowing as he cracked the audience in between performances.

MC Kash Owakabi from Gulu opened the night’s comic acts with sharp satire reflecting on Northern Uganda’s struggles and post-war realities. He was followed by Don Andre- another Gulu act.

African Queen of comedy- Anne Kansiime had the audience roaring with laughter as she delved into hilarious tales about relationships, while Dr. Hillary Okello entertained with his signature storytelling style centered around sports star- Cheptegei and other sports heroes’ past experiences.

After a round of English-language comedy, local favorites Madrat and Chiko brought the house down with their fast-paced Luganda humor, poking fun at everyday trends and the current political buzz.

Music trio Warafiki took the night to another level with an energetic live performance. The all-girl group thrilled fans with some of their popular songs, that they matched with exciting dance moves.

Patrick Salvado Idringi, the celebrant of the night, took to the stage around 11:30pm, to a wave of love from fans. The celebrated comedian reflected on his 15-year journey in comedy, that started with we well curated heartfelt tribute to the late Cedric Babu and Rajiv Ruparelia.

His performance combined wit, nostalgia, and emotion, reminding the audience why he remains one of the continent’s finest.

Emma Napoleon followed with his trademark political humor, delivering sharp, thought-provoking jokes, that resonated with the audience. His set was filled with observations about Uganda’s current fragile political atmosphere.

Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi changed the vibe, with a dazzling performance; she descended the stage, into the audience, and went table by table, dancing and singing with her fans.

She captivated the audience with timeless hits, including Kibaluma, Diana, Kalibatanya, Sanyu Lyange, and Sirina Yo Mulala.

South Sudan’s comedian Akau Jambo was next. He stepped on stage to a warm reception from the Ugandan crowd that has grown to love his humor over the years. He got the audience’s attention when he declared that he grew up in a refuge camp in Uganda. His performance was filled with relatable jokes about Uganda and South Sudan, everyday life, and cross-border experiences.

From Zimbabwe, Q Dube followed with a hilarious take on life’s daily struggles, relationships, and the quirks of African living. His witty, yet expressive delivery and quick wit easily connected with the audience.

Closing the international segment was Celeste Ntuli from South Africa, a veteran female comedian with two decades of experience. Her set was both commanding and authentic, blending her trademark storytelling with sharp humor.

Speaking about the event, Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda, said that the show was the perfect way to cap off the month of October in style.