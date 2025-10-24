Nyege Nyege unleashes ‘Rave to the Grave’ Halloween pre-party

Nyege Nyege and the Talent Africa Group are throwing the ultimate Halloween celebration, ‘Rave to the Grave’, which will serve as the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

Set to bring a thrilling fusion of music and macabre mischief, the event will take place on 31 October 2025 at the Somewhere Else Bar in Naguru, transforming the venue into a haunting atmosphere.

Attendees are invited to “creep together” and witness the dramatic opening of the Nyege Nyege Portal—the Ekiggunda Ky’Omuliro (Gathering of the Flame).

The ‘Rave to the Grave’ will serve as the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

This celebration aims to capture the true essence of Halloween, providing a backdrop for spine-tingling performances and a chance for revellers to embrace their wildest, scariest alter-egos while indulging in traditional activities like pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Haunting Line-up of African Rhythms

As the moon ascends, a stellar line-up of artists is set to conjure a night of spine-chilling sounds. DJ Rocky will creep through the darkness, delivering dynamic mixes spanning house, hip-hop, and Afrobeat, ensuring the dance floor remains charged.

The ‘Rave to the Grave’ will serve as the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

Joining him is the spell-binding Aweko Brian, who will enchant the crowd with his Afro-pop and contemporary R&B hits, described as a siren’s call in the night.

The spiritual awakening continues with R3ign Drops, known for tracks such as ‘Rise Up’ and ‘Vibe Check’, alongside Hibotep.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Rave to the Grave’ will serve as the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

This duo will deliver innovative fusions of hip-hop, trap, and Afrobeat, beckoning party-goers to journey into the musical unknown.

Finally, Authentic Voices Africa will rise from the depths to celebrate the richness of African music, blending traditional and contemporary sounds to promote cultural unity on the grandest of stages.

The ‘Rave to the Grave’ will serve as the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

Tickets and Exclusive Access

ADVERTISEMENT

This electrifying night, where the eerie meets the electric, is proudly powered by partners including Explore Uganda, UTB, Trace, and NBS TV.

Passage to the eerie festivities can be secured for 30,000 UGX for an ‘Afterlife Ticket’ via tagticketing.com or by dialling *165*98#.