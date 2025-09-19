V&A brings purpose to pageantry as Miss Uganda finale nears

With only days left to the Miss Uganda 2025/26 grand finale on Saturday, September 20, at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, city conversations have shifted from politics and football to gowns, crowns, and the ideals of the modern Ugandan woman.

At the centre of the pageant is V&A, not just as a sponsor, but as a partner reshaping the event into a platform of purpose.

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, said, “True beauty is in the story, not the spotlight. At V&A, we have made deliberate efforts to elevate narratives of resilience of women from every corner of Uganda, from the shores of Lake Victoria to the hills of Kabale, through this pageant.”

In recent weeks, the 25 finalists have been immersed in an intensive boot camp, where the focus has gone far beyond posture and poise. Contestants have been trained in eloquence, community leadership, and social impact, turning the Miss Uganda pageant into a conversation about inclusion, empowerment, and belonging.

This commitment to diversity has been evident at every stage, with more accessible rehearsal spaces and sign-language interpretation during key events.

The impact has also been shown in the Beauty with a Purpose programme, where finalists must showcase projects in health, education, or livelihoods.

The outgoing queen, Natasha Nyonyozi, exemplified this with her autism advocacy project and book, Colours of the Spectrum.

It highlights autism and empowers parents and guardians of children with autism spectrum disorders, leaving a legacy beyond her reign. V&A supported the initiative with seed funding, mentorship, and a pledge to continue backing the young women long after the crown is placed.

As Kampala counts down to Saturday’s finale, Brenda Nanyonjo, CEO of the Miss Uganda Foundation, said the event would be more than just the crowning of a beauty queen.

“It will be the beginning of a bigger story about beauty, purpose, and inclusion,” she said.

