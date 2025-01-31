These 7 countries will literally pay you to marry their women

If you’ve ever dreamed of an international romance with a side of government-sponsored perks, you’re in luck! Some countries are so desperate to boost their populations that they’re literally paying people to get married and start families. Yes, you read that right – love and financial benefits all in one package!

From cash bonuses to housing perks, these seven countries are rolling out incentives to make marriage (and baby-making) a national priority. So, if you’re single and ready to mingle – internationally – here’s where you should be looking.

1. China – Cash for Commitment

China’s gender imbalance is no joke. After years of the one-child policy, the country now has millions more men than women, making marriage quite the competitive sport.

To tackle the population crisis, some local governments are offering financial incentives, tax breaks, and even subsidised housing for couples who get married and have kids. It’s not exactly a ‘marry now, get rich’ scheme, but hey, every little bit helps!

2. Hungary – Love Comes with a Loan (That Disappears!)

Hungary takes the ‘marriage incentive’ game to another level. If you’re under 40 and getting married for the first time, the government hands you a whopping $30,000 interest-free loan.

But here’s the kicker: have three kids, and you never have to pay it back! If that’s not motivation to settle down and start a family, we don’t know what is.

3. Italy – Marry, Move, and Get Paid

Italy is known for its romance, but what if we told you it could also be profitable? With birth rates lower than ever, some regions are offering financial incentives for couples who tie the knot and move to rural areas.

Think about it – breathtaking landscapes, delicious pasta, and extra cash in your pocket. What’s not to love?

4. Iceland – The Small but Generous Nation

Iceland may not have an official ‘marry our women’ fund, but the country offers some serious perks for those who settle down and start a family.

From tax breaks to housing benefits, the government is all about supporting growing families. Plus, with its small population, your chances of standing out and finding ‘The One’ are higher.

5. Estonia – Where Love Comes with a Bonus

Estonia might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of romance, but the country is offering generous parental benefits, cash incentives, and extended leave for new parents.

So, if you’re open to a new adventure (and some financial perks), Estonia might just be your place to say ‘I do’.

6. Russia – Love and Land Grants

Russia is so serious about increasing its population that the government hands out lump-sum payments to couples who get married and start families.

If you really commit (meaning multiple kids), you could even get a land grant! That’s right—marry, have babies, and get your very own piece of Russian soil. Not a bad deal, right?

7. Denmark – The ‘Do It for Denmark’ Campaign

Denmark’s population is declining, and the government isn’t happy about it. While they don’t pay you outright to get married, they offer generous parental benefits, tax cuts, and childcare support. They even ran the famous ‘Do It for Denmark’ campaign, encouraging couples to go on holiday (wink wink) to increase the birth rate. Cheeky, but effective!

Love or Money? Why Not Both?

While these government incentives are tempting, marriage should still be about love and not just cashing in on state benefits. But hey, if romance and financial perks come as a package deal, who’s complaining? If you’ve been considering settling down, maybe an international love story is your best bet – with a little extra bonus on the side.