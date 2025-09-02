The Big Meeting closes August with a dance-filled celebration

Every last Sunday of the month belongs to The Singleton Big Meeting, held at Thrones.

On Sunday, the crowd swapped paintbrushes for turntables as the monthly event returned with a full-blown DJ showcase that kept Thrones buzzing until the early hours of Monday morning.

Hosted by the ever-vibrant Lynda Ddane, the August edition turned into a dance-fueled celebration, proving that whether through creativity or sound, The Big Meeting never misses a beat.

The night’s soundtrack was electric. DJ Jerry, Sir Aludah, Kas Baby, and DJ Dash each took turns behind the decks, spinning everything from nostalgic anthems to fresh urban grooves.

Each set brought a new wave of energy, with the crowd singing, dancing, and vibing to the beats.

On the mic, MCs Trever and Adele kept the momentum alive with playful banter, ensuring the audience never had a dull moment.

As always, Singleton flowed generously, pairing the pulsating beats with smooth cocktails, keeping spirits high.

“The Singleton Big Meeting has always been about reimagining Sundays in Kampala, giving people a space to connect, unwind, and create lasting memories,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for Singleton, EABL.

“This DJ edition was amazing. From the energy on the dancefloor to the collective vibe of the crowd, it perfectly reflected the richness and vibrancy that Singleton stands for.”

Thrones was at full capacity, filled with Kampala’s socialites, trendsetters, and music lovers, reminding everyone why The Big Meeting has quickly become the ultimate last-Sunday ritual.

With each edition bringing something new, from Paint & Sip to DJ experiences, The Singleton Big Meeting continues to redefine Kampala’s nightlife by blending culture, creativity, and premium moments.