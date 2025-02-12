The best solo date ideas if you’re single on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is often painted as a day for couples—romantic dinners, love letters, and mushy Instagram posts. But what if you’re single? Does that mean you should spend the day feeling left out, scrolling through social media and rolling your eyes at everyone’s love posts?

Maybe not. Being single on Valentine’s Day is actually not as bad as it seems. You can celebrate yourself, enjoy your own company, do something fun, and embrace self-love in the best way possible. So, instead of feeling like you’re missing out, treat yourself to a solo date that makes you feel happy and relaxed. Here are some of the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day alone: 1. Treat yourself to a fancy dinner

Who said romantic dinners are only for couples? Take yourself out to a fancy restaurant, order your favourite meal, sip on a delicious drink, and enjoy the luxury of dining alone. If sitting in a restaurant alone feels intimidating, bring a good book or listen to your favourite podcast while you eat. Many people find that dining solo is actually relaxing because you don’t have to entertain anyone, you can just focus on enjoying your meal. Bonus tip: If you don’t feel like going out, order in from a high-end restaurant and have a cosy solo dinner at home. Set the table nicely, light some candles, and enjoy a five-star meal in your pajamas. 2. Go on a self-care retreat even if it’s just at home If there’s ever a perfect excuse to pamper yourself, it’s Valentine’s Day. Dedicate the day to self-care.

You could: Run a hot bath with candles and essential oils.

Give yourself a DIY spa day with face masks and body scrubs.

Binge-watch your favourite comfort movies (without anyone judging your taste).

Unplug from social media and just relax. 3. Try a ‘date with yourself’ activity Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean just sitting at home. Get creative and plan a fun solo date: Go wine tasting or cocktail mixing (yes, solo wine tastings are a thing!).

Try a new fitness class (dance, yoga, boxing—whatever excites you).

Take yourself to a cinema and watch whatever YOU want.

Sign up for a cooking or art class to learn something new. Doing something new will make the day feel special.

4. Take a short solo trip or staycation If you’re feeling adventurous, why not book a mini solo trip? After all, Valentine’s Day falls on the weekend. Even if it’s just a night in a nearby hotel or a weekend getaway, changing your environment can make the day feel like an exciting escape.

Solo travel is empowering, you set your own itinerary, eat where you want, and explore at your own pace. Even a simple beach day can make you feel refreshed and recharged. 5. Buy yourself a gift because why not? Valentine’s Day is all about giving, right? So give yourself something amazing! You could buy that perfume, watch, or gadget you’ve been eyeing, or get yourself a bouquet of flowers (yes, buying yourself flowers is normal). You deserve nice things too. 6. Host a ‘Galentine’s’ or ‘Palentine’s’ gathering