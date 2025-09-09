South Africa’s Jazzworx to join Sheila Gashumba, DJ Dash for Don Julio Mezo Noir Takeover

Kampala’s nightlife will take a premium turn, as Don Julio, the world’s finest tequila, takes over Kampala’s most premium hangout- Mezo Noir, with an unmissable night of music, dining, and celebration.

Headlining the takeover is none other than South African star Jazzworx, the Amapiano powerhouse behind electrifying hits like Tholukuthi, Vuka, and Isaka- his collaboration with Ciza.

Known for commanding stages across Africa with his signature sound, Jazzworx is bringing that fire straight to Kampala for one unforgettable midweek party.

Of course, a Don Julio party isn’t complete without its newly unveiled ambassadors- Sheila Gashumba, aka the Lil Stunner, representing the bold sophistication of Don Julio 1942, and DJ Dash- one of Uganda’s celebrated spinners, championing the Don Julio Core range.

Together, they’ll bring star power to the decks, ensuring the vibe never misses a beat.

According to Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager - Tequila & Rum East Africa, guests should brace themselves for “a one-of-a-kind Don Julio Experience that blends luxury, music, and culture, in a way only Don Julio can deliver.”

“Don Julio is at the heart of Uganda’s most exclusive celebrations. With the Mezo Noir takeover, we’re continuing to build meaningful connections in premium spaces and creating unforgettable moments for our consumers,” she said.

“At Don Julio, we believe celebrations should be nothing short of legendary. This takeover is our way of bringing Uganda a one-of-a-kind experience, where premium tequila meets the finest music, style, and culture. Flying in Jazzworx is to ensure that we match world-class talent with a world-class tequila. This takeover will set a new standard for how Kampala celebrates,” she added

From the moment guests’ step onto the red carpet, they’ll be immersed in pure indulgence, luxury ambience, camera-ready moments, a stylish crowd, and a curated dining experience, designed to match every sip of Don Julio.

Think citrus-kissed bites, smoky treats, and elegant platings paired with bespoke tequila cocktails, from crisp Palomas, to Margaritas, and of course, the depth of Don Julio 1942, Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

