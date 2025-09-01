Silo Daycation celebrates one year with a vibrant mix of music, Don Julio cocktails

The Silo Daycation celebrated its first anniversary this past Sunday, and the event lived up to its promise, a full-house celebration of music, flavour, and Don Julio vibes.

From start to finish, the first anniversary of Silo Daycation was an immersive experience that proved why it has become Kampala’s most anticipated Sunday ritual.

Guests, a vibrant crowd, were treated to world-class Don Julio cocktails and electrifying performances that sealed the milestone in style.

Soulful crooner Maurice Kirya set the mood with fan favourites like Busabala, Entebbe, and Nairobi, which had the crowd singing along. Selector Jay followed with an unforgettable oldies mix rollercoaster that had the entire venue on its feet, belting out timeless classics in unison.

Making her Daycation debut, Etania, aka ‘The Life of the Party’, brought her signature Amapiano energy, filling the dancefloor and keeping the party pulsing late into the evening.

The event, hosted at Silo, was packed with Kampala’s trendsetters, creatives, and tastemakers, a true reflection of how Daycation has evolved into more than just a brunch; it is now a cultural fixture where lifestyle meets leisure.

“One year ago, together with Silo, we set out to create a space that redefined Sundays in Kampala, and seeing this anniversary come to life has been nothing short of incredible. Daycation has proven that Don Julio is more than a tequila; it’s a brand that shapes premium experiences, moments, and memories. This celebration was a toast to everything we’ve built together and a promise of even bigger things to come,” said Judie Nandekya, Don Julio Brand Manager.

The success of the anniversary edition underscored the synergy between Don Julio and Silo.

Together, they have curated a space that blends sophistication with vibrance, pairing world-class tequila with a consistently fresh lineup of performers.